Two more Cheshire County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and the deaths of four more Granite Staters have been attributed to the viral disease, New Hampshire health officials announced Tuesday.
The latest Cheshire County cases were part of 22 positive test results reported in seven counties, bringing the state’s official tally to 5,782.
The four newly announced deaths all involved Hillsborough County residents 60 years or older, two men and two women. This brings the total of known coronavirus-related deaths in the state to 371.
With the county of residence of one of the state’s 5,782 cases still being determined, 71 Cheshire County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, according to data on the state health department’s website. Ten county residents have been hospitalized, and two have died.
Also among the latest positive results was a Sullivan County resident and two residents of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
As of Tuesday, one to four current cases were listed in each of the following area communities: Antrim, Bennington, Charlestown, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Hancock, Hillsboro, Hinsdale, Jaffrey, Keene, Langdon, Marlborough, New Ipswich, Rindge, Swanzey, Walpole and Westmoreland. Peterborough was listed with five.
To date, 77 percent of New Hampshire’s confirmed COVID-19 cases have recovered. Ten percent have been hospitalized.