Keene’s website now lists two more candidates for City Council.
Raleigh Ormerod became the first to file for a seat representing ward 1, and Michael Remy is one of eight so far in the race for five at-large seats.
Both submitted their declaration of candidacy paperwork Wednesday, although their names were not added to the city’s website until the next day.
Positions on the ballot are mayor, five at-large and six ward-specific City Council seats, and elections officials in each of Keene’s wards — a moderator, clerk, supervisor of the checklist and three selectmen.
Aside from the councilors elected to represent individual wards, all of these positions are for two-year terms.
One ward councilor seat in ward 4 is also for two years because Councilor Margaret M. “Maggie” Rice stepped down in June midway through her term.
There are two options for those interested in running for any of these positions: File a declaration of candidacy or submit a petition, both of which go to the clerk’s office at City Hall.
Declaration of candidacy forms are due Tuesday, Sept. 10, by 5 p.m., along with a filing fee of $5 to run for mayor and $2 for any other office.
Those filing by petition have until Friday, Sept. 13, by 5 p.m. There’s no fee, but the petition must include 50 signatures from voters registered in the part of the city the candidate would represent. Paperwork is available at the clerk’s office.
The city’s primary is slated for Oct. 8, and the general election is Nov. 5. For more information, go to ci.keene.nh.us/city-clerk/elections-voting or contact City Clerk Patricia A. Little at plittle@ci.keene.nh.us or by calling 352-0133.