BRATTLEBORO — Two town residents are accused in an armed robbery on Elliot Street, according to Brattleboro police.
John Green and Drake A. Smith, both 18, were charged with assault and robbery, and recklessly endangering another person, after robbing a 42-year-old man at gunpoint, police said in a news release. The two stole “an item” from the man, who wasn’t injured, and left in a silver sedan, the release says.
Police responded to a report of the incident Saturday shortly after 9:20 p.m.
The news release doesn’t name the alleged victim, specify where on Elliot Street the alleged robbery occurred, what the men allegedly stole from him or whether both men or just one allegedly wielded a firearm.
No further details were unavailable.
Green and Smith were both released on citations and conditions, and were slated appear Tuesday in the Windham Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court.
Police continue to investigate, and ask anyone with information to call the Brattleboro Police Department at 802-257-7950.