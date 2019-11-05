Two Monadnock Region properties have been added to the N.H. State Register of Historic Places.
George Burrell's residence in Keene and the Brick Church in Westmoreland were recently added by the State Historical Resources Council.
The Burrell residence, on Washington Street, includes an 1853 Italianate-style house and a detached Stick-style carriage house that is architecturally significant, according to a news release Tuesday from the N.H. Division of Historical Resources.
The house also has wooden double doors with stained glass in the front entry, a full bay window on the front and arched windows below the gable.
The Brick Church, also known as the Westmoreland United Church, at 9 South Village Common, was built in 1838, soon after an earlier church burned down under suspicious circumstances, the news release says. The church was built mostly from locally made brick, has a clapboarded gable-front pediment and a two-tiered square bell tower.
Six other properties were also added to the list: five neighboring buildings on Route 3A in the Litchfield town center and the Willing Workers Hall in Warren.
Properties on the register receive public recognition for their importance to state residents and communities and can qualify for state funding for preservation and for some leeway on access, building and life safety codes, the N.H. Division of Historical Resources’ website says.