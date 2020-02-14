On the heels of the Granite State’s first-in-the-nation primary Tuesday, the N.H. Democratic Party has announced a roster of district-level delegates for the 2020 national convention that includes two local residents.
Heather Stockwell of Dublin has been named a delegate for U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Kathleen O’Donnell of Keene a delegate for Pete Buttigieg.
Sanders, the junior senator from Vermont, won the primary with 25.4 percent (76,355) of the 300,612 Democratic ballots cast, according to official results issued by the N.H. Secretary of State’s Office. Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., came in a close second with 24.1 percent (72,445).
Based on the candidates’ finishes in each of New Hampshire’s two congressional districts, Sanders and Buttigieg were each awarded a total of six district-level delegates, the N.H. Democratic Party announced Thursday in a news release along with these delegates’ names. U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, who finished third Tuesday, was awarded a total of four district-level delegates. Klobuchar earned 19.6 percent of the vote with 58,774 ballots cast.
“These delegates not only will play an important role in nominating the next president of the United States, but will also be instrumental in organizing their communities to re-elect Senator [Jeanne] Shaheen, Congresswoman [Ann] Kuster, Congressman [Chris] Pappas, defeating [Gov.] Chris Sununu, and growing our state legislative and executive council majorities,” Ray Buckley, chairman of the N.H. Democratic Party, said in a news release.
The district-level delegates named Thursday are among those elected during district-level caucuses Jan. 25 and represent just shy of half of the 33 delegates the state party will have at the Democratic National Convention in July in Milwaukee.
The district-level delegates will elect a total of eight at-large delegates, party leaders and elected officials in April, according to the party. Another nine delegates are automatic delegates — unpledged “superdelegates” — who aren’t allowed to vote on the first ballot at the convention.
District delegates generally support a particular candidate or the clear primary victor, but like the at-large delegates, they can ultimately support whomever they choose. Should no candidate reach the 1,991 majority of 3,979 delegates at the Democratic Convention, New Hampshire’s superdelegates would be sought after by aspiring nominees for their votes on the convention floor in what’s known as a “contested convention.”