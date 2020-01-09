Two longtime Keene city councilors plan to run for the Cheshire County Commission this fall.
At-large Councilor Randy L. Filiault and Ward 3 Councilor Terry M. Clark both confirmed to The Sentinel Wednesday their intent to represent the county’s second district, comprising Keene, Marlborough and Roxbury, since Commissioner Charles “Chuck” Weed, D-Keene, won’t seek re-election in November.
Both said they would run as Democrats.
Filiault said he’s been attending county meetings for a few months now, a trend that he said began during his research of the state “shortchanging” municipalities on the rooms and meals tax.
Then he realized “there’s a lot of overlap and a lot of similarities between what we do in the City Council,” he said, adding that the two governments should cooperate.
Filiault, 63, was re-elected as an at-large councilor last November, a position he’s held since 2014. Before that, he served as a Ward 2 councilor from 1992 to 2006.
If successful in his bid, Filiault said he would serve the remainder of his two-year term on the council, which he said shouldn’t interfere with his duties as a county commissioner.
Clark, who also serves as county treasurer — a term that ends this year — said he understands the overlap with the city. There are opportunities to consolidate costs by working together in areas such as energy efficiency and ambulance service, he said.
Heading into his 11th year as Ward 3 councilor, Clark, 65, said he would serve the remainder of his term through 2021 if elected to the board of commissioners. That would give him a year in both positions, during which, he said, he’d “try to put both of the hats together and work on collaborative issues.”