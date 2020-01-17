NEW IPSWICH — Two Jaffrey residents were killed on Route 123 Thursday afternoon when their pickup left the roadway and crashed into several trees, police said.
New Ipswich police had not released the people’s names as of Friday night because family members were still being notified, Lt. Michael Abel said. He said both were adults.
First responders were called to the scene about 2:50 p.m. Thursday and found a Ford F-350 pickup on its side, according to the release.
New Ipswich firefighters and other emergency personnel had to extract the occupants, who were trapped in the vehicle. Despite life-saving efforts, they were pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.
The truck had “major damage” after striking several trees, according to police. No other vehicle was involved in the crash.
New Ipswich police are investigating the crash with assistance from N.H. State Police investigators. Anyone with information about the crash can call Abel at 878-2771.