Two people were taken to the hospital Friday evening after a vehicle crash on Route 12 that caused the road to close for several hours, police said Saturday morning.
The crash occurred around 5:15 p.m. north of the intersection of Route 101 and Route 9.
A northbound vehicle crossed the road's centerline and collided with another vehicle traveling south, Keene police Sgt. Collin Zamore said. The crash caused the second vehicle — which had four people in it — to go across the northbound lane into an embankment.
Neither driver was injured in the crash, according to Zamore.
The rear passengers of the second vehicle were taken to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene. One of them had non life-threatening injuries, Zamore said, but the person's injuries were severe enough that they needed to be transferred to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
Zamore on Saturday morning did not have the names or ages of the people involved in the crash.
The road was closed for just over three hours while the police department's crash analysis team investigated.
During the investigation, the cruiser of the officer directing traffic was hit when someone drove through the area that was blocked off. The officer was not inside the car, but his K9 was. Neither of them was injured, according to Zamore.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but Zamore said speed and alcohol are not thought to be a factor.