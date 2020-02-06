Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash that closed a portion of Route 12 in Keene Wednesday morning.
Keene police Lt. Steven Tenney said the crash is still under investigation, but initial findings indicate that, just before 11 a.m., a sedan driving north on Route 12 crossed the yellow line and struck a cement truck in the southbound lane. Both vehicles pulled over to their respective shoulders, he said.
Because of the distance between the vehicles, police closed the highway from the Route 9 intersection to Maple Avenue for about an hour. Tenney said police enlisted the help of the city’s public works department, which used its GPS equipment to document the crash site.
Deputy Fire Chief Jeffrey Chickering said two people were taken to Cheshire Medical Center, one for minor injuries and another who was treated for a non-life-threatening leg injury.
Police confirmed that the driver of the sedan suffered the leg wound and the cement truck driver was the other person taken to the hospital. There were no passengers in the vehicles.
Keene police Lt. Jason Short estimated the investigation will be complete next week.