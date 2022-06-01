We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
SULLIVAN — Two people were hospitalized with minor injuries Monday after a four-vehiclecrash on Route 9, according to N.H. State Police.
Emergency personnel responded a little after 6 p.m. to the intersection of Route 9 and Centre Street, Amber Lagace, aspokeswoman for state police said in an email Tuesday evening.
An eastboundmaroon Hyundai Sonata struck the back of a black Ford Edge, which had stopped while waiting turn onto Centre Street, police said. As the Ford entered the westbound lane, it struck a black Cadillac XT4, which then was able to safely come to a stop on the right side of the road, according to police.
A fourth vehicle, a black Jeep Liberty, driving west down Route 9 swerved to avoid the crash and continued off the roadway, through a guardrail and into a brook, the police spokeswoman said in the email.
All four vehicles were towed from the scene. The email did not indicate which drivers suffered injuries or which hospital they were transported to. Neither alcohol nor speed appear to be a factor in the crash, according to police.