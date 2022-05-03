ANTRIM — A two-vehicle crash Monday on Route 202 left both drivers injured and closed the road for about an hour, according to police.
Antrim Patrolman Leland Hunter said both drivers were taken by ambulance, one to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene and the other to Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough, after the crash near the Bennington town line around 1:45 p.m. The two vehicles involved were a Chevy Equinox and Nissan SUV, he said.
The Chevy — driven by an Antrim man, whose name was not disclosed by police because the investigation is still open — was driving northbound and crossed over the center line, according to Sgt. John Blake.
The Nissan — driven by a Greenfield woman, whose name was also not disclosed — was traveling in the southbound lane when her SUV flipped on its side, trapping her in, Blake said.
She remained conscious, but had to be rescued from the vehicle, according to Hunter.
He said rescue personnel called a helicopter from Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, but canceled it when the driver opted to be taken for medical treatment by ambulance.
The Antrim man has “severe chest trauma,” Blake said, and his condition is considered life-threatening. The Greenfield woman had minor, non life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Sentinel staff writer Olivia Belanger contributed to this report.