JAFFREY — Rescuers helped two hikers off Mount Monadnock on Monday night, after they were injured in separate incidents around the same time.
Sydney Watnick, 27, of Manchester was hiking down the White Cross Trail around 6:45 p.m. and was about 1.3 miles from the trailhead when she suffered a lower right leg injury, the N.H. Fish and Game Department said in a news release Tuesday. A Mountain Patrol Ranger reached her a little after 7:30, and rescuers helped her down the trail, reaching the park headquarters around 9:40 p.m., according to the release.
While assisting Watnick, the ranger learned from a passerby that another hiker was injured, about 100 yards up the same trail, the release said. The park manager and Fish and Game conservation officers reached that hiker — Paloma Guerrero, 24, of Lawrence, Mass. — after 8:30 p.m., according to the release.
Guerrero also suffered a lower right leg injury around 6:40 p.m., the release said. She was able to hike down with assistance and reached the park headquarters just before 10 p.m.
Both hikers declined further medical attention, Fish and Game said.