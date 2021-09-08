Two more Cheshire County residents have died due to COVID-19, state health officials announced Tuesday.
These deaths, both of women 60 or older, were among four reported that day by the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. The other two involved Hillsborough County residents — a male and a female, both younger than 60.
Statewide, 109,716 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, about 96 percent of whom have recovered, according to the state health department. The deaths of 1,430 Granite Staters (about 1 percent of known cases), including 42 residents of Cheshire County, have been attributed to the viral disease.
As of Tuesday morning, health officials were aware of 3,221 active cases in New Hampshire, and 141 patients with COVID-19 in hospitals.
All 10 counties are considered by the state to be experiencing substantial levels of community transmission of the virus, the highest level in the health department’s three-tier ranking system.