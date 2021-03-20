Two Cheshire County residents — a man and a woman — are among the four coronavirus-related deaths the state reported today. Both were at least 60 years old.
The other deaths involved two females, one from Hillsborough County and the other from Rockingham County. They, too, were at least 60 years old.
Since the pandemic began, 1,217 have died from COVID-19, including 30 from Cheshire County.
The state Department of Health and Human Services also announced 344 newly identified cases of COVID-19, including 13 in Cheshire County. State health officials say New Hampshire now has 2,421 current cases of COVID-19.
Of the current cases, Cheshire County has 111, Sullivan County has 32, and Hillsborough County outside of Manchester and Nashua has 384.
More than 8,000 tests for the coronavirus are being administered a day, on average, according to the state, and the seven-day positivity rate is 3.8 percent.
Besides the 13 in Cheshire County, other newly identified cases include four in Sullivan County and 57 in Hillsborough County outside the cities of Manchester and Nashua, which have 33 and 26 respectively. Rockingham County has the most new cases at 79, according to the state, and Coos has the least with two. The county of residence is still being determined for 23 new cases, according to DHHS.
The state says 63 individuals are in New Hampshire hospitals for treatment of COVID-19.
The state has identified more than 80,000 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began more than a year ago. About 95 percent have recovered.