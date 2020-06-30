N.H. Sen. Jeanne Dietsch has picked up additional endorsements in her bid for re-election.
Dietsch, D-Peterborough, is running for her second term in Senate District 9, which includes the local communities of Dublin, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Hancock, Jaffrey, Peterborough, Richmond and Troy.
She has been endorsed by Mark Fernald and Bruce Fox, according to her campaign, both of whom she defeated in the Democratic primary for the District 9 seat in 2018.
Fernald, a Sharon resident and Peterborough-based attorney, is a former state senator and Democratic gubernatorial nominee. Fox owns The Friendly Farm in Dublin and formerly taught elementary and middle school in the ConVal Regional School District.
Dietsch “is a tireless advocate for school funding and social mobility, and her presence in Concord is more important now than ever,” Fernald said in a news release that announced the endorsements. “With our state as gerrymandered as it is, Democrats have to maintain our majority in 2020 to ensure fair redistricting and avoid another decade of GOP manipulation.”
Dietsch has also been endorsed by Fight for Reform, a project of Let America Vote and End Citizens United, two groups that merged this year, according to a separate news release from her campaign. Fight for Reform aims to reform government and make elections more accountable and transparent, the campaign says.
Dietsch is running unopposed in the state primary election on Sept. 8. Running on the Republican side is Denise Ricciardi of Bedford. The general election is Nov. 3.