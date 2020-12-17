Two deer recently drew rescue responses, after the animals got stuck on ice on the same day in separate area towns.
Both incidents happened Dec. 10, according to N.H. Fish and Game Lt. William Boudreau.
One deer was trapped atop the ice in the center of Chesham Pond in Harrisville after being chased by coyotes, said Sharon Breidt, a volunteer with the Harrisville Fire Department. First responders arrived at the scene around 11 a.m., she said.
A Fish and Game trainee was able to take a canoe out to the deer, according to Boudreau.
Tomas Kierstead broke through the ice to paddle, and once he got to the deer, the fire department pulled him, the deer and the canoe back to shore, Breidt said.
“It took a little over an hour to formulate a plan,” she said. “It was just so powerful, how he and [the deer] were communicating. He was like the deer whisperer.”
First responders were worried the deer was injured at first, but within 10 minutes, it was able to stand and go into the woods, she said.
On Monday morning, she added, she saw the yearling reunited with its mother outside her home.
In Stoddard, Boudreau said a deer had fallen through the ice, but by the time Fish and Game arrived on scene, the animal had made it to shore.
Margo Santoro, an EMT with the fire department, said in an email that the deer was able to pull itself out of Highland Lake without help from firefighters.
However, she said a team was fully prepared to do an ice-water rescue if necessary.
Large animals getting stuck on the ice is pretty common, Boudreau said, especially “this time of year, when the ice is first forming.”