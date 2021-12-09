Two people died in a crash on Route 9 in Keene Wednesday night, police said.
The crash occurred around 10:20 p.m. near the intersection of Whitcombs Mill Road, Keene police Lt. Steven Tenney said Thursday morning. He declined to release the names of the two victims but said the department’s collision analysis team expects to have more information on the crash later today.
At least two vehicles were involved in the crash, Tenney said, though he was not sure of the circumstances surrounding the collision. The road was closed in the area for several hours while authorities responded, according to the N.H. Department of Transportation.