BRATTLEBORO — Two successive crashes at the Route 9/Putney Road roundabout caused significant traffic delays Tuesday afternoon, according to police.
The Brattleboro Police Department said in a news release that it was investigating a crash in the roundabout around 12:50 p.m. when a second collision occurred at the north end of the roundabout, between a box truck and a passenger car.
Neither crash resulted in injuries, according to police.
The roundabout was closed intermittently for about an hour, causing traffic delays, according to the release.