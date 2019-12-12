BRATTLEBORO — Two successive crashes at the Route 9/Putney Road roundabout caused significant traffic delays Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The Brattleboro Police Department said in a news release that it was investigating a crash in the roundabout around 12:50 p.m. when a second collision occurred at the north end of the roundabout, between a box truck and a passenger car.

Neither crash resulted in injuries, according to police.

The roundabout was closed intermittently for about an hour, causing traffic delays, according to the release.

Paul Cuno-Booth can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1409, or pbooth@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @PCunoBoothKS.