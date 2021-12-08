Monadnock Region residents have two chances to get their COVID-19 booster shots in Keene on Saturday.
Cheshire Medical Center is hosting a patient-only drive-thru clinic for Pfizer and Moderna boosters at its campus on Court Street. Children ages 5 to 11 are also able to get their first or second dose during the clinic, according to spokeswoman Heather Atwell.
Appointments are required and can be made at myDH.org or by calling your provider. As of Wednesday morning, appointments were still available, she noted.
The area's first "booster blitz" event is also happening Saturday. The initiative is offering pop-up clinics across the state to help bolster New Hampshire's booster shot rate, with a goal of administering 10,000 doses this weekend.
People can register for Saturday's event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cheshire Medical's Maple Avenue campus (the former Peerless insurance building) at vaccines.nh.gov. Appointments, which are required, for up to five people can be made at a time.
Questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or anything else related to the viral disease can be answered at vaccines.nh.gov or by calling the state’s hotline at 2-1-1.