Two Keene city councilors have endorsed one of five candidates for the Keene Board of Education.
Ward 1 Councilor Raleigh Ormerod and Ward 2 Councilor Robert C. “Bobby” Williams both announced their support for candidate Shaun M. Filiault in letters to the editor recently sent to The Sentinel.
Filiault, along with incumbent Jim Carley, Jaclyn S. Headings, Philip M. Jones and Peter Starkey, is seeking one of the three three-year terms up for grabs in Tuesday’s school district elections.
In his letter, Ormerod touts Filiault — a Keene High School alumnus and son of longtime City Councilor Randy Filiault — as both “homegrown” and a “global citizen.”
Ormerod points to Filiault’s background and experience as particular assets. In his own letter to the editor, Filiault said he has worked as a judicial law clerk in federal court in Boston and as an assistant dean at a university in Australia.
Williams coupled his endorsement of Filiault with an appeal to voters to approve Article 9 on the school district’s ballot. If passed, the article would authorize the cost items and recommendations of a fact-finder’s report for a new contract with the Association of Keene Tutors.
“Shaun has worked hard to bring attention to the importance of passing Article 9, and I think that speaks well of his values,” Williams wrote.