The number of Granite Staters who have died due to COVID-19 has surpassed 1,000 with Wednesday’s announcement of 12 more deaths related to the viral disease.
They included the deaths of two more Cheshire County residents — both women 60 or older — bringing the county’s official recorded tally to 14. It’s unclear how many of the 11 residents of Keene Center nursing home who had died as of Wednesday amid an outbreak there are included in that county-wide total.
In separate statements, U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and Rep. Annie Kuster, both D-N.H., marked the state’s milestone.
“One thousand lives have been taken by this virus in New Hampshire. That’s so much more than a statistic — one thousand families are missing someone around the dinner table tonight,” Shaheen said, as she stressed the importance of additional COVID-19 relief. “Any loss is tragic, but loss of this magnitude is gutting.”
As of Wednesday, COVID-19 had killed more than 429,100 people in the United States and more than 2,173,900 people worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.
Like the Cheshire County women, all of the other deaths reported by New Hampshire health officials Wednesday involved people 60 or older. They included a Carroll County man, a Coos County woman, a Grafton County woman, a man and three women from Hillsborough County, a Merrimack County woman and two women from Strafford County.
The state also reported 440 more positive tests for COVID-19, stretching back to Monday. They included 10 from Cheshire County, 14 from Sullivan County, 89 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, and 20 for which the county of residence was still being determined.
To date, 63,563 people statewide have tested positive for COVID-19, about 90 percent (57,343 people) of whom have recovered, according to the latest data from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. About 8 percent (5,214 people) have active infections whereas the deaths of about 2 percent (1,006 people) have been attributed to COVID-19.
Of the current cases, 226 are in Cheshire County, 155 are in Sullivan County, 857 are in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, and the county of residence for 143 was not yet known.
Keene continues to have the most active cases in the region with 53, according to the state, followed by Winchester with 33 and Jaffrey with 31. Other area communities with case numbers in the double digits include New Ipswich with 26, Hillsborough with 23, Rindge with 18, Hinsdale with 17, Peterborough and Swanzey with 15 each, and Charlestown and Walpole with 12 each.
The only towns in the region listed without cases are Acworth, Harrisville, Langdon, Roxbury and Sullivan.
The current PCR test positivity rate was listed at 3.4 percent. The state health department does not provide the positivity rate for antigen testing in its daily updates. The state said it is conducting, on average about 9,800 tests per day.
As of Wednesday morning, 223 people were in New Hampshire hospitals for COVID-19.