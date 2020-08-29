The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services on Friday announced that 23 more Granite Staters have tested positive for COVID-19, including two who live in Cheshire County.
As of Friday, the county had 18 known infections that were considered active, according to the department. Seven of those cases were in Rindge, with the rest scattered between Fitzwilliam, Jaffrey, Keene, Walpole, Westmoreland and Winchester.
The department also announced the death of another state resident, a Hillsborough County woman who was at least 60 years old, bringing the total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 to 432.
In addition to the new Cheshire County cases, the state announced seven additional cases in Hillsborough County outside of Manchester and Nashua. None of the new cases were known to be in Sullivan County.
To date, 7,216 people in New Hampshire have tested positive, according to the state health department. About 91 percent of them have recovered.