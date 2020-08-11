New Hampshire health officials Monday announced 13 more COVID-19 cases — two involving Cheshire County residents — but no additional deaths related to the viral disease.
The latest positives bring the state’s confirmed case total to 6,840. Eighty-nine percent of people in these cases have recovered.
The deaths of 419 Granite Staters have been attributed to COVID-19. Most have occurred in residents age 70 and older in long-term care settings, according to state data.
A total of 704 people are known to have been hospitalized with the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, 20 of whom were still in hospitals as of Monday morning.
Also as of Monday, the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services listed 326 cases considered active statewide. They include seven in Keene, and one to four in each of the local communities of Charlestown, Greenfield, Hancock, Hillsboro, Jaffrey, Marlborough, Peterborough, Rindge, Walpole, Westmoreland and Winchester.
The daily average number of tests reported in New Hampshire for the week that ended Sunday was 2,126, according to the most updated data available from the state.