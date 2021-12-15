New Hampshire health officials Tuesday announced the COVID-related deaths of 20 more Granite Staters, two of them from Cheshire County.
The two local men were 60 or older, as were most of the other 18, including two women and a man from Belknap County, two women and a man from Carroll County, a man and a woman from Coos County, a man and a woman from Hillsborough County, a Merrimack County woman, and three men and a woman from Rockingham County.
Two males from Hillsborough County and one from Strafford County were younger than 60.
The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services also reported two deaths from mid-November that were recently confirmed as being COVID-related. They involved men in their 70s from Coos and Rockingham counties.
As of Tuesday morning, state health officials knew of 472 patients with COVID-19 in New Hampshire hospitals, up from 454 the day before.
Statewide, 178,967 people had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and the deaths of about 1 percent of them — 1,810 people — had been attributed to it.
Health officials knew of 8,615 active COVID-19 cases across the state.