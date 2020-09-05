The Republican gubernatorial primary Tuesday will see incumbent Gov. Chris Sununu face off against two challengers — a former teacher from Franklin and a Keene man who has legally changed his name to Nobody.
The victor in the primary will go on to face the winner of the Democratic primary — a two-person contest between Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky and N.H. Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes, both of Concord.
In addition, Darryl W. Perry of Manchester and Bill Fortune of Lee have filed declarations of intent to run as third-party candidates in the Nov. 3 general election.
Here’s a look at the three Republicans hoping to serve as New Hampshire’s governor for the next two years.
Chris Sununu
Chris Sununu, 45, is seeking his third term as the Granite State’s top executive. He’s a native of Salem who lives in Newfields.
According to his campaign website, Sununu is a graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in civil and environmental engineering. He was a civil engineer for a decade, during which time he worked on hazardous waste clean-up projects across the country.
Sununu’s campaign did not follow through on a request to arrange an interview with the governor for this story.
Sununu served on the N.H. Executive Council before being elected governor in 2016. He is the son of former New Hampshire governor and White House Chief of Staff John H. Sununu, and the brother of former U.S. Sen. John E. Sununu, who lost his seat to Jeanne Shaheen in 2008.
This year, Sununu has had to contend with the COVID-19 pandemic, and the economic crisis that came with it, along with calls for racial justice and police reform.
Since March, he has issued dozens of emergency orders related to the pandemic, the most impactful being a stay-at-home order that went into effect March 27 and required nonessential businesses to suspend in-person services. It has since been modified to allow most to resume, with restrictions.
Through his Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery, Sununu has expended portions of the $1.25 billion allocated to New Hampshire via the federal CARES Act, using the money to help small businesses, pay stipends to front-line workers, fund broadband projects in rural neighborhoods, and fight homelessness and addiction, among other things.
The move to spend the money through an executive office did not sit well with Democrats, who filed a lawsuit claiming that the new office bypassed the Legislature’s spending power. The suit was dismissed in April by Hillsborough Superior Court Judge David A. Anderson, but in June, Anderson agreed to revive the suit, which has yet to be settled. But he refused an injunction that would prevent Sununu from spending the funds in the meantime.
Sununu has also been an outspoken opponent of implementing a state income tax. In July, he vetoed a bill that would have done so, which was sent to his desk by the Democrat-controlled state Legislature.
The governor also recently vetoed a bill that would have allowed court orders to temporarily block someone from possessing a firearm if they pose an immediate risk to themselves or others, commonly known as a “red flag” law; and another that would have provided coverage for emergency and elective abortions.
Sununu also signed several omnibus bills into law recently, including ones that, among other things, provide resources for veterans and address discipline policies for schools.
In addition, Sununu has taken steps to respond to calls for racial justice. Days after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, Sununu announced the formation of a COVID-19 Equity Response Team to assess the racially disproportionate impact of the virus and consider ways to improve those trends.
He also established the Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community, and Transparency, which recently issued a set of recommendations for improving policing. And in July, Sununu signed a bill banning police from using chokeholds in most circumstances.
Karen Testerman
Karen Testerman, a native of Denver, spent her youth in California and has lived in New Hampshire since her husband, David Testerman, retired from the military in 1993.
She said she was “first and foremost a domestic engineer,” or homemaker, and also worked as a long-term substitute teacher. Testerman now serves as a city councilor in Franklin, where she’s lived since 2004.
If elected governor, she said, one of her first priorities would be to overturn all of the emergency orders issued by Sununu since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. She said they have ruined the state’s economy, citing the double-digit unemployment rates the state experienced at the height of the pandemic.
“There are so many restrictions ... and actions that are really unconstitutional that are enforced right now,” she said. “I would be trying to restore the original intent of our constitution.”
Most New Hampshire businesses have been able to resume their normal operations with restrictions such as mask requirements, seating capacity reductions and enhanced sanitizing protocols.
Testerman said she also supports free-market solutions to expand access to health care, which she said should allow patients to shop around so they can get the best care for their dollars.
With the state facing significant revenue shortfalls due to the crisis, she said she would take a close look at the state budget to see where operations could be made more efficient and identify cuts that wouldn’t interfere with the mission of any given department.
Transparency is also a priority, she noted, explaining how she would avoid practices that undermine the goal of the Right to Know Law, which allows people to access public records.
“It’s one of the ways that we as people are able to hold our government accountable,” she said.
Nobody
After legally changing his name last year, the Keene man formerly known as Rich Paul announced a run for governor, following a failed campaign for Keene mayor in 2019.
Nobody, who could not be reached for comment, has described himself as a libertarian who is running as a Republican because he believes that’s his best chance to win. His website says, “Asked why he was running, Nobody stated that there are a lot of things done by government that nobody should do, and if he is elected, nobody will do them.”
In a June 4 video posted on the website, Nobody said governments exist to defend the “inalienable rights” laid out in the Declaration of Independence. “The only justified thing for government to do is to protect our rights, and instead of protecting our rights, government has become the chief violator of our rights,” he said.
In the same video, Nobody spoke about the COVID-19 crisis and New Hampshire’s stay-at-home order. He says he would let Granite Staters make their own determinations about how much risk they are willing to assume.
Nobody spoke at a recent rally in Keene’s Central Square to protest the city’s requirement that masks be worn in businesses and outdoor spaces where business is conducted.
In another video, Nobody said one of his first moves if elected would be to pardon everyone convicted of a “victimless” crime in New Hampshire’s history, including people arrested for possessing a firearm, provided they hadn’t used the firearm against someone.
“Every single gun law is unconstitutional by the federal Constitution and the ... state Constitution,” he said.