A pair of Ward 3 residents have thrown their hats into the ring to fill a vacancy on the Keene City Council, in a race that will be decided by current councilors this week.
Bryan Lake, an analyst for C&S Wholesale Grocers, and Andrew Madison, who works for the state as an environmental scientist, were the only two people to file for the seat. On Thursday, the council will meet with both men and vote on who will fill the Ward 3 vacancy left by former Councilor Terry Clark, who resigned last month.
Ward 3 covers the north-central portion of the city, extending up to the Surry border, with its western boundary running along Old Walpole Road and its southernmost part coming to a point at Central Square. Each of the city’s five wards has two councilors, with five councilors elected to serve the community at large. Ward 3’s other councilor is Michael Giacomo.
Lake, 30, is a lifelong Keene resident who recently bought his first home in Ward 3, but also grew up there, and several of his family members still live in the city. He earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Keene State College and is an active member of the Keene Disc Golf Club.
With his background in science, Lake said he would like to be able to provide input on a number of matters facing the council, such as the rollout of 5G technology, the implementation of the city’s recently approved renewable-energy plan and also the potential unwinding of COVID-19 precautions later this year as more and more people are vaccinated against the virus.
“I’ve been looking for a way to get more involved in the city over the last year and had already begun to do research into the City Council and the other city Boards & Commissions when I heard Mayor [George] Hansel discussing the open Council position on his Saturday WKBK segment,” Lake told The Sentinel in an email. “He mentioned how this would be a perfect opportunity for someone who may be a bit of a political outsider to get involved due to the non-standard election and campaign process.”
In addition, Lake said he’s interested in exploring ways to drive up community involvement in both city matters and local school issues. He noted that there was only a 3 percent voter turnout during last week’s Keene Board of Education elections and budget vote, which he called “unfortunate.”
He said he also wants to make sure city residents are aware of state-level activities that could have an impact on them and that he has an interest in preserving hiking and recreation areas. Specifically, he pointed to a recent discussion about whether motorized vehicles should be allowed on Old Gilsum Road, a dirt path that is heavily trafficked by hikers and bicyclists, which was prompted by a resident of the area asking to use an ATV there. (The resident, Kevin Leary, has since requested to use a city-owned utility road instead.)
“We should find a solution that works for the requestor while maintaining the safety and long term structure of these actively hiked paths,” he said.
Madison, the other candidate seeking the vacant seat, has lived in Ward 3 for the past seven years, according to a bio he submitted to the city along with his application. In addition to his work as an environmental scientist for the N.H. Department of Environmental Services, Madison, 35, is also a member of Keene’s Conservation Commission.
He moved to Keene from Indiana after finishing graduate school in 2014, where he started job with a Walpole nonprofit that worked with rural drinking water systems. He’s been in Keene ever since, aside from a brief stint in Concord in 2019.
He holds a master’s degree in environmental science from Indiana University and a bachelor’s degree in geography from Salem State University in Massachusetts. While saying he has significant experience working for both the federal and state governments, Madison said he has also worked in the nonprofit sector.
Despite the challenges Keene has faced during the past year, Madison said he sees an opportunity for the city to make a strong comeback from the pandemic and for it to set the example for other New Hampshire communities. Keene can continue to meet challenges through policy based on science and data, he said.
“I believe we can provide affordable housing while still addressing climate change,” he wrote, “we can fight COVID while saving our small businesses, that we’re better as a community when everyone in our city has an equal and fair chance to succeed and live their best life, and that we can develop economically while still maintaining Keene’s unique charm.”
Like Lake, Madison said he is interested in boosting civic participation, which he said could be done by enhancing access to polling places and to public hearings. He also said he would like to be involved in implementing the city’s energy plan by looking for “practical, results based actions” that can be taken to reduce the city’s environmental impact.
In addition, he said he’d like to focus on the city’s recreation offerings.
“We have one of the world’s most hiked mountains only 20 minutes away, we have miles upon miles of scenic hiking and rail trails, some of the regions best mountain biking and disc golf courses, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg,” he said in an email to The Sentinel. “It could be a gold mine for Keene, and I want to identify partners who can help make it a reality.”
During the council's meeting Thursday, candidates will have five minutes to address the council and explain why they would like to be considered for the position before councilors vote. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. and can be viewed via Zoom. Access information can be found on the calendar on the city's website.