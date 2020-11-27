A pair of Brattleboro men have been charged with credit card fraud after allegedly stealing multiple cards from a vehicle in late August.
Thomas Devens and Kevin Lynch, both 58, were identified following an investigation by the Brattleboro Police Department and charged with fraudulently using the credit cards, according to a news release issued by the department Wednesday.
Between Aug. 22 and 31, the cards were taken from a vehicle that was parked at a residence on Western Avenue, according to police, and between Aug. 31 and Sept. 2, those cards were used at several locations in Brattleboro and Hinsdale, with purchases totaling just shy of $2,000.
Devens and Lynch were issued citations to appear in court at a later date to answer the charges.