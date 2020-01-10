BRATTLEBORO — Police arrested two men this week on charges alleging they sexually assaulted a juvenile girl.
Jarod Wilkins, 19, of Bondville, Vt., was arrested Monday on a charge of sexual assault, according to a news release from Brattleboro police. Ethan Engelhard, 22, of Brattleboro was arrested two days later, the release said. He is charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.
The release says Brattleboro police learned of the assault last July and arrested the two men after an investigation. The statement does not say when the alleged assault occurred, the nature of the assault or the age of the juvenile.
Brattleboro police Detective Joshua Lynde declined to provide those details Friday morning, referring a reporter to documents filed in Vermont Superior Court’s Windham Criminal Division in Brattleboro.