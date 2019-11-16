Two men were arrested Saturday morning after forcing their way into an apartment on Proctor Court, according to Keene police.
Keene police Sgt. Thaddeus “T.J.” Derendal said Sean Raney, 34, of Alstead and Dennis Shackett, 38, of Keene are being held at the Cheshire County jail on charges of burglary and attempted robbery. Raney is also charged with possession of a controlled drug, believed to be methamphetamine, Derendal said.
They are scheduled for arraignment Monday in Cheshire County Superior Court.
Keene police were dispatched to the residence at 6:37 a.m. for a report that two men were trying to forcibly enter, Derendal said. Police found Raney and Shackett outside on Proctor Court, according to Derendal.
A man inside the apartment was assaulted but declined medical treatment, Derendal said.
Derendal would not say how police identified Raney and Shackett as the alleged burglars because the case is still under investigation.