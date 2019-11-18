Two out of three Nashua men accused of forcefully entering a Keene home and assaulting the residents were arrested Saturday, according to police, with the third still at large.
Keene police issued warrants for Rohaiz Dar, 23, Eury L. Tavarez, 24, and King Mercedes, 23, according to Keene police Sgt. Thaddeus “T.J.” Derendal. N.H. State Police helped detain Dar and Nashua Police arrested Tavarez, Derendal said, but police have yet to locate Mercedes.
Derendal said the men are charged with burglary because they entered the house with the intent to commit a crime, so “instead of charging them with assault we’re charging them with a higher crime.”
After attending a party at 43 Gates St. on the night of Nov. 9, Derendal said, the men returned to the house the following morning around 7:30 looking for their backpack which, he said, allegedly contained drugs.
The men forced their way into the house, Derendal said, and assaulted two residents before leaving. Injuries were mostly contained to black eyes with redness and swelling and were not life-threatening, he said, adding that it doesn’t appear the backpack was found.
Dublin police encountered the men in an unrelated incident, leading to their identification and subsequent warrants from Keene police, Derendal said.