HARTLAND, Vt. — Two local motorists were involved in a 10-vehicle crash on Interstate 91 Monday morning.
Matthew Fowle, 48, of Langdon and Sam Ebbighausen, 26, of Keene were involved in the accident, but neither suffered any injuries, according to a news release from Vermont State Police.
At around 6:30 a.m., a two-vehicle crash caused traffic to come to a standstill on I-91 North near mile marker 66. A pickup truck hauling drilling equipment was not able to come to a complete stop and collided with several other vehicles, according to the release.
The weight of the trailer had pushed the pickup truck into the car in front of it, creating a domino-effect collision, according Trooper Jeremy Lyon of Vermont State Police. Several cars involved in the collision could not be driven from the scene and were removed with flatbeds and wreckers, he said.
Nine vehicles sustained front- and rear-end damage, but there were no injuries reported. The road was closed for about two hours while debris was cleared and vehicles were removed from the area, police said.