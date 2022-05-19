We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
A second-alarm fire on Elm Street Thursday morning displaced residents of a two-story apartment building, Keene Fire Chief Donald Farquhar said at the scene.
Firefighters responded to 193 Elm St. shortly before 4 a.m. after receiving a call from a neighbor reporting fire and smoke coming from the back of the house.
Upon arrival, the back portion of the house was engulfed in flames, according to Farquhar, and seven residents — two adults and five children — of one of the building’s three apartments were safely outside. No residents of the other two apartments were home at the time of the fire, Farquhar said.
Elm Street was closed between High Street and Baldwin Street for just over two hours as crews from Keene, Swanzey and Brattleboro contained the blaze to the back end of the house, Farquhar said. The road was reopened to through traffic at about 6:30 a.m.
No one was injured in the fire. The American Red Cross was on scene working with the displaced residents, said Christopher McNeil of the Keene Chapter of the American Red Cross.
Farquhar said the structure is not believed to be a total loss.
As of 7 a.m., crews at the scene using water and a Halligan tool to remove sections of the damaged walls anticipated being there for a few more hours.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Keene Fire Department, Keene Police Department and N.H. Fire Marshal’s Office.
The Marlborough Fire Department covered the Keene station during the fire.