Keene firefighters extinguished a blaze inside the city’s transfer station early this morning.
Crews responded to an automatic fire alarm at 55 Old Summit Road at about 1:40 a.m., according to a news release from the Keene Fire Department, and they soon upgraded the incident to a second alarm.
The fire was contained to the trash transfer side of the facility, the release says, though smoke did reach the recycling portion and was ventilated. Property damage is estimated around $20,000.
Fire crews were able to remove an excavator near the fire before it suffered any damage, fire officials said.
One firefighter suffered a back injury and was treated at the scene, according to the release.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but is not considered suspicious at this time, the release says.
Firefighters from Brattleboro, Gilsum, Spofford, Sullivan, Swanzey and Westmoreland, as well as Keene police and Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid, assisted at the scene, while the Chesterfield, Peterborough, Troy and Walpole departments covered fire stations.
Anyone with information about the incident can contact Keene fire Lt. John Bates at 757-1863 or jbates@ci.keene.nh.us.