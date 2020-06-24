JAFFREY — A two-alarm fire injured one person and caused damage at a local wood pellet manufacturing facility Tuesday night.
Firefighters responded to Lignetics New England Wood Pellet at 141 Old Sharon Road for a report of an explosion with fire and no injuries, Jaffrey Fire Chief David M. Chamberlain said in an email Wednesday morning.
The first alarm was dispatched at 9:29 p.m., and upon arrival, fire crews found heavy smoke in the pellet mill manufacturing area of the facility, he said.
The fire was upgraded to a second alarm, he said, and all employees had evacuated the building. One was taken by ambulance to Monadnock Community Hospital with minor injuries and has since been released, Chamberlain said.
Firefighters found fire in the area of Pellet Mill 3 and 4 with severe damage to the pellet conveyor system, he said. They extinguished the fire and checked the entire manufacturing production line and building for extension, he said.
Fire crews did find and extinguish spot fires in the structural steel beams of the roof caused by the accumulation of wood dust that was ignited by the fire and explosion, Chamberlain said.
The cause of the fire is still being determined, and the facility is shut down until an extensive cleaning is completed and repairs are made to the production line, he said.
Firefighters were on scene for approximately two and half hours, he said.
Besides Jaffrey, crews from Dublin, Fitzwilliam, Peterborough, Keene, New Ipswich, Rindge and Winchendon, Mass., responded to the fire. The Greenville Fire Department covered Jaffrey’s station, and Jaffrey-Rindge Memorial Ambulance and Jaffrey Police Department assisted at the scene.
This is the second two-alarm fire at the wood pellet facility in 13 months. In May 2019, firefighters responded to a fire inside one of the business’ mills. No one was injured, and it appeared the fire was caused by a malfunction of a machine motor, Chamberlain said at the time.
Before then, the last fire reported at the facility was in 2012. At that time, on the heels of four fires in as many years, the company was fined $100,000 by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration.