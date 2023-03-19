WALPOLE — A two-alarm house fire on Barnett Hill Road Saturday temporarily displaced two residents and caused about $100,000 in damage, according to Fire Chief Mark Houghton.
The call for the fire came in around 3:30 p.m., after the homeowner was alerted by his dog to flames in the basement. A smoke alarm went off shortly after. The two residents and their dog were able to get out of the home uninjured, Houghton said.
When fire crews arrived, Houghton said the basement was partially involved, and firefighters were able to knock the flames down in short manner, though snow outside of the home did hinder access.
The cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation.
Houghton said that last he heard, the couple were working on temporary living arrangements, but had no further information.
Walpole firefighters were assisted on scene by Vermont units from Westminster and Bellows Falls, while North Walpole Fire Department covered Walpole's calls for the time being.
