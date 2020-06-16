The N.H. Secretary of State’s Office has reported additional candidates have filed for election in races for two local House districts.
In Cheshire House District 16, Varrin Swearingen joins a Democratic field that includes incumbent Reps. William A. Pearson and Joe Schapiro, as well as Amanda Elizabeth Toll. On the Republican side are candidates Ian Freeman, Matt Roach and Jerry L. Sickels.
The district covers all five Keene wards and has two representatives in the N.H. House.
In Hillsborough House District 24, which covers Peterborough, David E. Pilcher joins fellow Republican Christopher Maidment. Incumbent Reps. Peter R. Leishman and Ivy Vann, as well as Judy Wilson Ferstenberg, are seeking the Democratic nomination for the district, which has two representatives.
The filing period for the state primary elections in September ended Friday. But David Scanlan, deputy secretary of state, told The Sentinel in an email that morning that the department expected to continue receiving filings for state representatives, submitted before the deadline, from town clerks in the coming days. In addition, he noted, political parties would be able to fill candidate vacancies up until 5 p.m. Wednesday.