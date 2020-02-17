Keene police arrested two Connecticut men Friday evening on fraud and theft charges.
Sgt. Thaddeus “T.J.” Derendal said staff at the UPS on Cornwell Drive alerted police to a potential scam.
The con involves using another person’s credit card information to order a phone online, Derendal explained, then shipping it to a business in another state, where it’s picked up. A few area retailers and offices have received these packages in the past, he added.
Because shipping companies are aware of this scheme, he said they often notify police of suspicious packages.
Derendal said UPS asked the delivery recipients — Jecelyn Clerge, 28, and Melvin Rodriguez-Lopez, 27, both of New Britain, Conn. — to come into the store, where police intercepted them.
Both were charged with identity fraud and theft by deception, Derendal said, and they will be held at the county jail until their arraignment, scheduled for Tuesday afternoon in Cheshire County Superior Court.
— Sentinel Staff