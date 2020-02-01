The Keene Sentinel; The Business Journal of Greater Keene, Brattleboro and Peterborough; and Keene Young Professionals Network (KYPN) will honor 12 up-and-coming business leaders at the seventh annual Trendsetters Awards in March.
This year’s winners of Trendsetters Awards are: Mari Brunner of Keene, Sarah Costa of Winchester, Rachel Eschle of Keene, Dr. Jonny Norris of Keene, Ashley Guion of Swanzey, Lindsey Masterson of Peterborough, Michael Remy of Keene, Derek Paul of Swanzey, Derek Scalia of Keene, Jordan Sharra of Winchester, Chelsea Szalanski of Jaffrey and Elizabeth Wood of Keene.
Recognized for their contributions to their places of work and to the community in which they live, the group of 2020 Trendsetters brings to 103 the number of young professionals honored since 2014.
The event this year is March 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Keene Country Club. Tickets are on sale online at https://ticketelf.com/events/trendsetters-3-26-2020
The event will feature a beer tasting with as many as 10 local breweries, a silent auction and an award ceremony, featuring short narratives and videos of each winner.
A portion of the evening’s proceeds will be donated to KYPN. Sponsors this year include Clark-Mortenson Insurance and Financial Services and Nathan Wechsler & Co.