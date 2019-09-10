The candidate field for five at-large seats on the Keene City Council has swelled to 12 with the newest filings for November’s municipal elections.
Matthew “Matt” Roach and Allen Raymond became the latest to enter the race by submitting their declaration of candidacy forms Friday and Monday, respectively.
Today marks the last day to file for any city office using this method, which requires a fee of $5 to run for mayor and $2 for any other post. After 5 p.m. today, candidates must file by petition, by a deadline of Friday, Sept. 13, at 5 p.m. There’s no fee to file this way, but petitions must include 50 signatures from voters registered in the part of the city the candidate would represent. Paperwork is available at the city clerk’s office, where filings are submitted.
In addition to mayor and the five at-large council seats, positions on the ballot this year include six ward-specific City Council seats, and elections officials in each of Keene’s wards — a moderator, clerk, supervisor of the checklist and three selectmen.
Most of the ward-specific council seats are for four-year terms. All of the other posts are for two-year terms, as is one of the six ward-specific council seats on the ballot. That seat — one of two in Ward 4 — is for two years after then-Councilor Margaret M. “Maggie” Rice stepped down in June midway through her term.
Other new filings are:
Ward 1: Kim Maleski for selectman
Ward 2: Jamie L.J. White for clerk
The city’s primary is Oct. 8; the general election is Nov. 5. For more information, go to ci.keene.nh.us/city-clerk/elections-voting or contact City Clerk Patricia A. Little at plittle@ci.keene.nh.us or by calling 352-0133.