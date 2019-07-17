The Sentinel’s seventh annual Extraordinary Women recognition is Thursday, Aug. 29, at the Redfern Arts Center at Keene State College.
The gala begins at 6 p.m.
Kathleen Soldati — a strategic thinker, executive, mentor, teacher and published author — will keynote the event this year that recognizes 12 area women who have made significant contributions to the region.
The honorees are Brenda Dunn, Ceil Goff, Christine Greenwood Smart, Ann Heffernon, Kristen Leach, Jeannine Leclerc, Pat Martin, Peggy Pschirrer, Rebecca Todd, Sandra Neil Wallace, Elizabeth Wood and Tamara Woodard.
Soldati is the former executive director of the Portsmouth Historical Society, a position she held until last year.
She has produced national and international events for Nelson Mandela and Jane Goodall, obtained coverage in The New York Times, The Today Show and David Letterman’s show, and managed a dynamic multi-platform marketing program for The Music Hall, a popular and historic live-performance venue in Portsmouth’s downtown.
She is also co-author of the book “Business Comes to the Expert.” As executive director of the Portsmouth Historical Society, she oversaw dynamic growth in popular programming, an inclusive culture and the foundation for Portsmouth400.
Earlier in her professional career, she headed up the League of N.H. Craftsmen as its executive director.
A magazine profiling the 12 women will be published and inserted in The Sentinel the day after the event, Aug. 30. A video montage will be presented at the gala.
Women doing noteworthy work in the area are nominated by readers, and then those to be honored are selected by a group of community judges.
“This year’s list of recipients is impressive and diverse, women with unique stories and women who make meaningful differences where we live in quiet, unassuming ways,” Sentinel Executive Editor Paul Miller said. “We’re excited to tell our readers about them in this way.”
The event begins with registration and networking at 5 p.m., with the program expected to start at about 6 p.m. Light refreshments will be served, and a cash bar will be available. Seating is limited. Tickets can be purchased for $30 in advance through The Sentinel’s website or by calling 352-1234, extension 1211. Tickets at the door, if available, are $40.
A portion of proceeds from the event will go to MCVP Crisis and Prevention Center, which is also one of the sponsors.
For more information, contact Sentinel President Terrence Williams at twilliams@keenesentinel.com.