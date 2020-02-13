Turnout in Tuesday’s Democratic presidential primary reached a record high, surpassing the votes cast in both 2016 and the high-water mark set in 2008.
Democratic ballots came to 300,622 this year, above the 250,983 cast in the 2016 Democratic primary and the 2008 count of 287,542 votes, according to data provided by the N.H. Secretary of State’s Office.
In percentage terms, turnout in the Democratic primary increased nearly 20 points, and in Keene the turnout rose even higher, with a 35 percent increaseover the 2016 Democratic primary — up from the 6,607 votes cast four years ago to 8,961 Tuesday.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders won the contest statewide, with 25.7 percent of the vote, squeaking ahead of second and third place finishers former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who earned 24.4 and 19.8 percent.
Cheshire County voters cast their support for the winner at a higher rate than any other county in the state, with 31 percent of the Democratic vote going to Sanders. Sullivan County had the second highest rate of support for the neighboring senator, with 30 percent of the votes cast for Sanders.
Sanders’ camp released a statement Wednesday, attributing its victory and the high turnout to the campaign’s grassroots coalition.
“Our campaign is successfully reaching out to working people, young people, communities of color and all those who believe in a government of compassion and justice,” the statement read.
Young people, who exit polls showed made up 14 percent of the electorate, propelled Sanders to victory, according to analysis released by researchers at Tufts University Wednesday.
“In a crowded field with half a dozen major candidates, a remarkable 51 percent of youth support went to Sanders, a decisive 31-point advantage over young people’s second choice, Buttigieg (20 percent). That means Sanders received over 10,000 more votes from young people than Buttigieg in a race that was decided by less than 5,000 votes,” the report said.
Analysis from NextGen New Hampshire, an organization focused on climate issues and young voter registration that was founded by billionaire Democratic candidate Tom Steyer, found an increase in turnout in all four of the state’s big student towns, including Keene.
At polling places across Keene, turnout was 6,855, up 176 votes from 2016 and 552 from 2008.
“What we were seeing on college campuses indicated that this was going to happen. Folks were really excited and ready to engage with the political process,” said Dan Bristol, press secretary for NextGen New Hampshire, adding that students in the state are highly passionate about addressing climate change, achieving affordable education and ending the student-debt crisis.
“Once you talk through the impact a vote can have on those day-to-day issues, it becomes a lot more real to folks,” said Bristol.
Davis Bernstein, Keene State student body president and president of the Keene State College Democrats, said he was proud of his peers for the high turnout.
Sanders candidacy inspired many Keene State students to vote, but the wide range of Democrats in the race also helped boost turnout, said Bernstein.
“There’s been a lot of talk about Democratic fatigue because there’s so many candidates, but I think when there’s more candidates you can find one that represents your values more than usual,” said Bernstein.