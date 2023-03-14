Tens of thousands of Granite Staters are facing power outages Tuesday as a nor’easter covers the entirety of the state with snow, with a portion of them in the Monadnock Region.
A winter storm warning for Cheshire and western Hillsborough counties is in effect until 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.
Communities in the Monadnock Region received several feet of snow early, according to the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine. Trained spotters and members of the public recorded 2 inches of snow in Keene just after 7 a.m. and 5.5 inches in Walpole around 6:18 a.m.
NWS measured wind speeds of 12 mph blowing north at Keene’s Dillant-Hopkins Airport in North Swanzey around 9 a.m., with temperatures of 32 degrees Fahrenheit and a wind chill of 23 degrees Fahrenheit. In Jaffrey, readings at Jaffrey Airport-Silver Ranch measured winds blowing north at 8 mph and temperatures at 33 degrees Fahrenheit, with a wind chill of 26 degrees Fahrenheit.
The heavy snow and rain across the state downed electrical wires, causing than 22,000 residents to be without power across the state as of 8 a.m., the N.H. Department of Safety’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management said in a news release Tuesday morning.
“As power outages start to climb, keep you and your family safe,” said Robert Buxton, the division’s director. “Never run a generator indoors. If you come across downed wires, stay away and call 9-1-1.”
Eversource reported roughly 69 residents in southwestern New Hampshire were experiencing power outages just after 10 a.m., down from about 130 reported just after 9 a.m.
Liberty Utilities and the N.H. Electric Co-Op both saw increase in reported outages throughout the morning. Liberty indicated 345 outages among its Monadnock Region customers, up from 269 at 9 a.m., while NHEC reported significantly higher numbers with about 778 outages in northern Monadnock communities just after 10 a.m., up from 480 the co-op reported at 9 a.m.
Of those communities, Acworth faced the most outages, with 148 Liberty customers and 292 NHEC customers in the town facing loss of power as of 10 a.m.
As the nor’easter continues Tuesday, the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management says the storm could produce wind gusts up to 55 mph and coat Cheshire and western Hillsborough communities with snow accumulations between 10 and 18 inches.
The division urges Granite Staters to use flashlights for emergency lighting and to never run generators in buildings or enclosed spaces.
“Take some time to prepare yourself and your family,” Buxton said in another news release. “Stay informed by listening to local weather reports and signing up for [HSEM’s app] NH Alerts. If you must travel, make sure your vehicle’s emergency kit is well stocked and includes a flashlight, food, water and a blanket.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.