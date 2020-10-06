Keene police are investigating vandalism to a large Trump-Pence campaign sign after the it was found damaged Monday morning near the roundabout at the intersection of Court Street and West Surry Road.
John Byrnes, who reported the damage to police, said the 4-by-8-foot sign is worth about $300. The sign was knocked over and defaced with graffiti, he added.
“It’s just not right,” Byrnes said in a phone interview Tuesday morning. “It’s a crime, No. 1. And if they don’t like the president, they should at least respect private property, and the signs, and not steal them. They can show their displeasure of the president some other way other than committing a crime. ... They should take their disagreement to the ballot box.”
Keene Police Lt. Steven Tenney said Tuesday morning that police do not have any suspects yet.
Byrnes said this is not the first time a Republican presidential campaign sign has been vandalized in Keene this year. Another 4-by-8-foot sign was sprayed with graffiti about a month ago on West Street near the near the entrance to routes 9, 10 and 12, he said.
A large sign in support of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California, was defaced in the same area about two weeks ago.