President Donald Trump's campaign has announced a visit to New Hampshire on Friday.
Trump is slated to speak at the PeriCohas Hangar on Perimeter Road in Manchester by the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.
The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., with doors open at 3 p.m. Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/3aSdGXK
The campaign notes that masks are required, and will be provided at the event, in compliance with Gov. Chris Sununu's emergency order this month requiring masks for all gatherings over 100 people.
Trump had planned to hold a campaign rally at Portsmouth International Airport in June, but postponed the event due to Tropical Storm Fay, the campaign said. Concerns had been raised about the rally being held during the COVID-19 pandemic.