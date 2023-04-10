CHARLESTOWN — As the sun danced into the frigid dawn above the Connecticut River, around 20 people gathered at the Fort at No. 4 to experience a recreation of an 18th century Easter service.
A partnership between the museum and the Anglican Church of the Good Shepherd, the event strove to portray what a typical Sunday morning might have been like around 1744. The fort contains several buildings arranged around a central square, with palisades surrounding the outer structures. Participants cloistered themselves into one such timber building, sitting on wooden chairs as the temperature hovered around 30 degrees.
Rev. David Moody, dressed in traditional parishioner robes, led the assembly. Most listeners traded formality for warmth, as the building lacked a heater or large windows.
The service itself came from the 1662 Book of Common Prayer, which was “used by the Church of England and in the English Colonies during the time,” according to the service’s program. The main sermon, entitled “An Homily of the resurrection of our Saviour Jesus Christ for Easter Day,” came from a book of homilies published in 1623 and used by the Church of England.
“You were taught to read mainly so you could read the Bible, and so that you could pray, you know, appropriately, according to their philosophy,” said Sabrina Thomas, the fort’s executive director. “And it dictated how you would believe how your actions were supposed to be."
The sermon demonstrated aspects of this. “Let us cast from us the leaven of corrupt doctrine, that will infect our souls,” reads the homily, an indication of English Reformation politics. The sermons were written between 1547 and 1563, according to the pamphlet, and in 1534 the English Church renounced papal authority and separated from the Roman Catholic Church.
Thomas emphasized that faith involved all aspects of life in the 18th century.
“Religion was a very important part of the daily life, not just a Sunday, weekly life,” she said. "And so, we just try to show that a little bit. How it might have been, as close as we can figure, [and] how it might have been experienced.”
Museum workers, including Thomas, sat in traditional garb during the service. All handmade, they donned red wool overcoats, linen petticoats and woolen shoes complete with buckles.
Located on traditional Abenaki land, the nonprofit is a recreation of an original English fort built in 1744. The first family settled in the area around 1740; after conflict with Native Americans and the French, the colonists built the fort.
“The people who had their houses in various locations literally found a way to pick up their houses and probably move them with oxen or something. And they created, in effect, like a square or a rectangle,” Thomas said.
Thomas, who began her role in January, is preparing many events for the year. A summer ball is planned for June 10, which will feature Boston classical musicians and English contra dancing. Opening weekend for the museum is scheduled for April 29.
The service lasted an hour. A donated reproduction of a 1700s Bible was on display, and Moody invited attendees to examine it.
“It’s bound with supple leather. It’s hand bound, not machine bound. And so, a lot of care went into that,” Thomas said.
Afterward, visitors exited the building into the fort’s central square, just as the sun burned off the last of the morning frost.
