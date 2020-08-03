A tractor trailer with a leaking tank lost 90 to 100 gallons of diesel on the road while traveling to Chesterfield early Saturday morning, officials said.
The Chesterfield Fire Department responded to Lyman Way at about 4 a.m. after Brattleboro police followed the truck’s path and the vehicle was finally pulled over in Chesterfield, said Chesterfield Fire Chief Rick Cooper.
Cooper said someone spotted the leak when the truck was still in Vermont, and reported it to the authorities, who followed the path from Putney Road onto Route 9 until they eventually caught up with the driver on Lyman Way. It was not immediately clear whether the driver was ticketed.