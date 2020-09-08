DUMMERSTON, Vt. — A Troy woman faces a DUI charge after she veered off the road, rolling her Jeep several times, according to Vermont State Police.
Police say Chelsea Whalen, 29, of Troy was intoxicated when she got into a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.
Whalen was driving a 2007 Jeep Compass east on East-West Road near the intersection with Middle Road around 12:16 a.m. when she veered off the road while going around a curve, causing the vehicle to roll several times, according to a news release issued by the Westminster barracks.
Whalen was injured in the crash and taken to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital. Police suspected she was under the influence of alcohol and took her into custody after she was released from the hospital, according to the police report.
Police issued Whalen a citation to appear in Windham County Court on Sept. 22 to answer to the charge of driving under the influence, according to the release. After police processed Whalen, she was released to a sober driver.