TROY — Residents will vote on a variety of articles next week during Troy’s annual annual elections and town meeting.
Here’s a look at what’s on the town warrant:
Budget proposal: $2,611,479, up $285,907, or 12.3 percent, from the $2,325,572 budget voters approved last year.
Other warrant articles: Voters will be asked to decide whether to raise $765,000 through a bond to upgrade the wastewater treatment facility, with the town expected to receive up to $266,250 in loan forgiveness for the principal payment on the bond through the state’s revolving fund. If that article fails, voters will consider a similar article to raise $200,000 through a bond for the project, with an expected $125,000 in loan forgiveness through the state fund.
The bonds require a three-fifths supermajority to pass.
Voters will also weigh in on raising $70,000 to hire an assessing firm to perform a revaluation, with the money to come from a capital reserve fund; and buying a backhoe ($70,000) and a dump truck ($75,000) for the highway department, with the money for both to come from capital reserve funds. They will also consider depositing a total of $130,000 among five different capital reserve funds.
Contested races:
Selectman, three-year term, incumbent Curtis Hopkins and Robert Brennan
Water/sewer committee, four-year term, incumbent Benjamin Drugg and Michael Leclerc.
Water/sewer committee five-year term, incumbent Courtney Davis and Brian LeBlanc.
Fire chief, three-year term, incumbent Mark Huntoon and Joseph Callahan.
Planning board, one-year term, three seats: incumbent David P. Forcier II, incumbent Matthew Meacham, Rebecca Crowell, Kayla Labarre and Michael Leclerc.
Elections: March 14, Samuel E. Paul Community Center, polls open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Town meeting: March 15, 7 p.m., Troy Elementary School.
