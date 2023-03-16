20230316-LOC-Troy meeting

Troy voters line up single-file to cast their vote for a bond article at the annual town meeting Wednesday night inside the elementary school. The article, to raise $765,000 to upgrade the wastewater treatment facility, passed.

 Hunter Oberst / Sentinel Staff

TROY — Among a slew of articles, voters greenlit a new operating budget and approved a bond to upgrade the wastewater treatment facility, at Troy's annual town meeting Wednesday evening.

