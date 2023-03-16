TROY — Among a slew of articles, voters greenlit a new operating budget and approved a bond to upgrade the wastewater treatment facility, at Troy's annual town meeting Wednesday evening.
Residents, however, shot down an article that would have split the combined offices of town clerk and tax collector.
Sixty of the town's 1,363 registered voters attended the more than two-hour meeting at Troy Elementary School.
Selectboard Chairman Richard H. Thackston III explained to voters that if the proposal — Article 28 — and two related articles passed, the position of town clerk would remain an elected one, but the tax collector would be appointed by the selectboard.
While the proposal pertained to the tax collector position, Thackston explained that it would also affect the deputy tax collector, allowing Troy to seek applicants from neighboring towns.
Selectman TJ Chasse said that the last time the town had to hire someone for that role, there were only two applicants. He added that currently the deputy tax collector must be a town resident, but this would change that.
According to the town’s website, the position is currently filled by Carl Madjerec.
"The base idea of this is the town will elect the town clerk still, and the selectmen will appoint the tax collector," he said. "The idea is the tax collector will be the town clerk still. This just opens up the secondary position to not just being in the town. It opens up the hiring pool."
Marcy R. Johnson, town clerk/tax collector, spoke against the article, and said she was concerned the town could appoint someone else as tax collector, effectively limiting her duties to town clerk and working only part-time.
"Do you think that if you separate this position that you will have people staying for the length of 20 years that I've been here full-time?" she asked. "You're opening up a bigger can of worms."
Johnson also asked if the selectboard could guarantee she would remain both tax collector and town clerk.
Chasse said he has no qualms with the same person fulfilling both roles, but he couldn't guarantee that future selectboards would not opt to appoint a separate person as tax collector. He reiterated that the main idea of the article was to make it easier to hire a deputy tax collector by enabling the town to look in other communities for potential applicants.
But several residents voiced their opposition to the proposal.
"I know that we're trying to solve a problem here, but my feeling is if it's this hard ... to convince people that this is a good thing, then maybe it needs to get thought about some more," resident Steward Harris said. "And if Marcy, who has worked for us so long and so hard, is feeling disrespected by this then this is something we shouldn't approve at this point."
Treasurer Janet McCullough also objected to the article.
"Don't change something that works," she said.
Article 28 failed in a voice vote, and the two following articles — which would have made town clerk an elected position and given the selectboard the authority to appoint a tax collector — were tabled.
In other business, residents approved in a 54-6 vote raising $765,000 through a bond to upgrade the wastewater treatment facility. The town expects to receive up to $266,250 in loan forgiveness for the principal payment on the bond through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund.
Benjamin Drugg, a water and sewer commissioner, explained that last September, the town received an administrative order from the Environmental Protection Agency, stating that the plant was not meeting effluent guidelines, and had 24 months to address the issue. Drugg added that sludge buildup could be one of the primary causes for this, noting that a sludge removal had not been conducted since 2006.
Resident Daniel Warner asked why those who do not depend on town water should bear any financial responsibility for the upgrades.
"Why should I care about something that is categorically not my problem," he said.
Drugg responded that if the town does not fix the issue, the EPA will fine Troy, starting at $100,000.
Voters also OK'd a $2,611,479 budget, up 12.3 percent from the figure voters approved last year.
And they supported raising $70,000 to hire an assessing firm to perform a revaluation of all town properties, $70,000 to buy a backhoe and an additional $75,000 to get a dump truck. All the money for these upgrades is to come from capital reserve funds.
Town residents also approved an article to raise a total of $130,000 through taxes, and deposit the money across five different capital reserve funds.
