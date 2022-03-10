TROY — Despite the heavy March snow, the town’s annual meeting Wednesday night drew a few dozen voters to the Troy Elementary School gym.
The biggest-ticket item — outside of the operating budget — was the purchase of an ambulance. Town officials said the current one is about 20 years old.
“We’ve tried for three years to get this article to go through and hope it goes this year,” Fire Chief Mark Huntoon said, noting the old ambulance’s poor condition.
In 2020, according to that year’s town report, a new transmission had to be installed, and a severe oil leak was found due to “completely rotted” oil lines. Heading into 2021, the Board of Selectmen had proposed a warrant article to buy a new ambulance for two straight years, only to have it shot down at the budget hearing, according to the report.
This year, the article officials put forth was something of a compromise, they said. The $201,400 total — more than half of which will come out of a capital reserve fund — will purchase either an ambulance with a new chassis and refurbished box, or one that’s been used as a demo.
There was a competing proposal, submitted by petition, to purchase a new ambulance for $245,000. Neither the selectboard nor the budget committee supported it. While the article said $110,000 would come from American Recovery Act funds, on top of another $110,000 from the ambulance capital reserve fund, selectboard Chairman Richard Thackston III said the petitioners were counting on funds that weren’t necessarily available.
“The selectboard, the budget committee have puzzled over this for three years, as the fire chief said, and we believe … [the town’s proposal] is the best option open to us,” Thackston said.
The person who put forward the petition article wasn’t present, and no one spoke at length on its behalf. Voters approved the selectboard’s version and later voted down the more expensive alternative.
That wasn’t the only ambulance-related topic in the mix.
With Cheshire County’s planned acquisition of Keene-based DiLuzio Ambulance Service, Thackston said after the meeting, costs are expected to rise for towns in the Troy area. Troy and Fitzwilliam are instead working together to try to expand local ambulance coverage with paid EMS staff.
A petition warrant article would have appropriated $100,000 to hire, train, equip and pay EMS staff. But budget committee Chairman Benjamin Drugg explained that the town’s operating budget already included a line item for that.
He proposed lowering the figure to $1 and changing the wording, so it wouldn’t conflict with the town’s own approach to expanding EMS coverage but the meeting could still back the article’s sentiment. The amendment, and article, passed.
Voters also approved a $2.3 million operating budget, after some discussion of how much to set aside for Recreation Director Bob Norton’s pay. That was the only budget line item the budget committee and selectboard disagreed on, leaving them about $9,000 apart.
The question wasn’t his rate, but how many hours he’d work. Thackston said the selectboard wanted to fund his salary for 29.5 hours per week through the year. The budget committee wanted to keep it at 20 hours, which was what was budgeted for last year.
Thackston acknowledged that his pay essentially “has doubled every year for the last two years,” due to his working more hours — but said that returns a lot of value to the town.
“When you look at the services that the rec program has brought to the town of Troy in the last three years, it’s been a tremendous change,” Thackston said. “It’s the rec committee that does the monthly five-dollar dinners. It’s the rec committee that does the summer camp. it’s the rec committee that manages the [Samuel E.] Paul [Community] Center for weddings, funerals, etc.”
Thackston said the selectboard paid Norton in excess of what was budgeted last year because of how much he was working, finding the money elsewhere in the budget, a decision he defended. This year, he said, they want to fully budget for that.
Drugg said the recreation program went over budget by 15 percent last year, driven by a 43 percent overage for the recreation director’s salary. The 2021 town meeting approved an increase in weekly hours from 16 to 20, but he ended up working 29-hour weeks, Drugg said.
“We went from what was approved last year to an unapproved number in the middle of the year, without any explanation,” he said, adding that after the budget committee learned about this and expressed its opposition in the fall, the selectboard continued allowing the longer hours.
Drugg said the budget committee doesn’t dispute the value the rec program provides to the town, but wants the selectboard and rec director to come up with a clearer plan for how many hours it needs. Until then, he said, it should be budgeted at the same rate as last year.
The meeting disagreed. A few speakers stood up to praise the recreation program, then voters adopted the selectboard’s proposal to budget for 29-hour weeks.
The total budget of $2,325,572 was an increase of about 10 percent over last year’s.
Voters also approved annual payments for several bonds; $138,500 in appropriations to various trust funds and capital reserve funds; a cemetery operating budget of $54,425; $164,400 for road repair and maintenance on South Main Street, Bigelow Hill Road and Brook Street; $9,732 in raises for town personnel; $228,600 for emergency services equipment, mostly paid for by a FEMA grant; and about $15,000 in donations to local nonprofits, among other articles.